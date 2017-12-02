Wildlands Art & Music

In 2015 KNLT, in collaboration with writer Erik Reece, and visual artist and writer Zoe’ Strecker, began hosting artists’ retreat on Pine Mountain, a 125-mile forested ridgeline in far southeastern Kentucky. The retreats were aimed at engaging artists in the Pine Mountain Wildlands Corridor project and showing them the splendor of the mountain in hopes they would be inspired by their experience.

The show on December 2nd will feature artists that attended the retreats in 2016. The event will include music by JoAnna James with Anna Hess, Nicholas Penn & Seth Murphy, and Stephanie Jeter & Andy Duckworth; Readings by Eric Reece and Sean Patrick Hill; and art by Anessa Arehart, Brett Bentley, Vallorie Henderson, Gerry James, Colleen Newcomb, Joen Pallesen , Laura Poulette, Mollie Rabiner, Michael Ratterman, Jason Scroggin, Brian & Sara Turner and more. Visit KNLT.org for more details.