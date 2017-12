WildWood is a country band with a little bit of blues and rock & roll mixed in based out of Louisville, Kentucky.

John Hager is the writing mastermind behind the group. Followed by an impressive smooth and unique Vocals by Kevin Cummings, with a sweet harmony from Stacey Lynn King. John Hager also puts a powerful traditional sounding lead over a strong and flavorful rhythm section by Scott Edelen and Jake Badger.