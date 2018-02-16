Will Kimborough

Will Kimbrough is a Nashville based singer/songwriter with roots on the Gulf Coast. Will has released several albums, including 2014's Sideshow Love and 2015's Live at Coast (a live CD and DVD project). Will is also a member of Lower Alabama's own Willie Sugarcapps, who released Paradise Right Here in 2016, the follow-up to their much lauded self-titled debut album. Will was a member of Will and The Bushmen, The Bis-Quits and occasionally plays with DADDY (a duo with Tommy Womack). Will's songs have been recorded by Jimmy Buffett, Little Feat, Todd Snider and Jack Ingram, among others. Will is a producer too, and most recently produced Doug Seegers' debut project, which has been certified gold in Sweden.