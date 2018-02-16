Will Kimborough

Google Calendar - Will Kimborough - 2018-02-16 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Will Kimborough - 2018-02-16 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Will Kimborough - 2018-02-16 20:30:00 iCalendar - Will Kimborough - 2018-02-16 20:30:00

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

Will Kimbrough is a Nashville based singer/songwriter with roots on the Gulf Coast. Will has released several albums, including 2014's Sideshow Love and 2015's Live at Coast (a live CD and DVD project). Will is also a member of Lower Alabama's own Willie Sugarcapps, who released Paradise Right Here in 2016, the follow-up to their much lauded self-titled debut album.  Will was a member of Will and The Bushmen, The Bis-Quits and occasionally plays with DADDY (a duo with Tommy Womack). Will's songs have been recorded by Jimmy Buffett, Little Feat, Todd Snider and Jack Ingram, among others. Will is a producer too, and most recently produced Doug Seegers' debut project, which has been certified gold in Sweden.   

Info
The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508 View Map
MUSIC
Google Calendar - Will Kimborough - 2018-02-16 20:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Will Kimborough - 2018-02-16 20:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Will Kimborough - 2018-02-16 20:30:00 iCalendar - Will Kimborough - 2018-02-16 20:30:00