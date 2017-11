A Very Wine & Pop-Tarts Christmas is an annual variety show benefiting the Lexington Fraternal Order of Firefighters Toy Program. Now in its fourth year, the event features brand-new short films from Lexington filmmakers Wine & Pop-Tarts, comedy from stand-up Tyler Gooch, music from Lexington singer-songwriters Bryan Bulkley & Brett Wolff, games, guests, and a ton more. All for free, all for a good cause. Donations of new, unwrapped toys are encouraged.