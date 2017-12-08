Kentucky Proud and Kentucky Wine Market

Music by Small Batch, food and beverage on site including seasonal cocktails byWilderness Trail Distillery, lager by Mirror Twin Brewing Co and mulled wines! Artisans and other vendors will be set up - this event is free, open to the public, and friendly for all ages.

Vendors: Mirror Twin Brewing - craft beer

Wilderness Trail - craft cocktails

Pitzer Farm - Alpaca products (socks, scarves, hats, gloves)

Howard's Creek Authentic Beer Cheese

Designs in Wood by Dan Lucky

Clover Farm - jams, jellies and spreads (KY & Appalachia Proud)

Diamond Ridge Farm - sausages, jerky, and more meats.