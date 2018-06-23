Wood and Wire

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508

It's been five years since Wood & Wire sprouted out of the rich musical soil of Austin, Texas. In that time, they've written music, recorded albums, and performed at some of the most notable festivals and venues across the country.In the often tightly defined genre of bluegrass music, Wood & Wire's "band-style" ethos are not unheard of. Nor are the elements of song crafting, so often associated with their Texas home, that permeate their sound. That said, what comes out of the Wood & Wire blender is something entirely its own.

The Burl 375 Thompson Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40508
