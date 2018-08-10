Woodford Reserve Friday Night Live

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383

Spend a warm evening in the beautiful Woodford County countryside enjoying bourbon, tours and live music at the Woodford Reserve Distillery. Every Friday night in July, August and September Woodford is extending tours and hours and each evening will feature tours, live music, and a dinner buffet. An additional ticket may be purchased for a mixology experience featuring a signature Woodford Reserve cocktail. Reservations are highly recommended.

Woodford Reserve Distillery 7855 McCracken Pike, Versailles, Kentucky 40383 View Map
FOOD & DRINK, MUSIC, OTHER
8598791812
