Woodford Theatre presents Mary Poppins, Jr.

$15/Adult, $10/Student*

Friday & Saturday at 7:30 PM, Saturday & Sunday at 2:00 PM

Follow Jane and Michael Banks on a practically perfect fantastical adventures with their new nanny as she helps the Banks family in more ways than one. Based on the books by P.L. Travers and the classic Walt Disney film, Mary Poppins JR. includes a score filled with timeless classics as well as charming new songs written especially for this adaptation.

Tickets may be purchased 24 hours a day at www.woodfordtheatre.com or weekdays 11:00 AM-3:00 PM at 859.873.0648 or in person at 275 Beasley Road, Versailles. *Processing/Convenience fees apply to to phone and web orders.