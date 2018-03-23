Woodford Theatre: "Noises Off"

NOISES OFF

by Michael Frayn

No performance on Easter Sunday. Alternate performance on Thursday, March 29.

Thursdays at 7:30 PM | Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM | Sundays at 2:00 PM

Called the funniest farce ever written, Noises Off presents a manic menagerie as a cast of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing’s On. Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play.