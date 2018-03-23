Woodford Theatre: "Noises Off"

NOISES OFF
by Michael Frayn
No performance on Easter Sunday. Alternate performance on Thursday, March 29.
Thursdays at 7:30 PM | Fridays and Saturdays at 8:00 PM | Sundays at 2:00 PM
Called the funniest farce ever written, Noises Off presents a manic menagerie as a cast of itinerant actors rehearsing a flop called Nothing’s On. Doors slamming, on and offstage intrigue, and an errant herring all figure in the plot of this hilarious and classically comic play.
Info
Woodford Theatre 275 Beasley Rd, Lexington, Kentucky 40383 View Map
COMEDY, THEATER & PERFORMANCE