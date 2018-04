Friday, April 13 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, April 15 at 2:00 PM

$10/person, general admission

Every year, the Woodford Theatre Young Artists‘ training ends with a culminating showcase to show off the skills they acquired and hard work they put in over the course of their training. This year’s theme: A History of Broadway Composers! We are celebrating the wonderful Broadway Composers from yesterday and today through acting, singing, and dance. Everyone from Gilbert and Sullivan to Miranda.