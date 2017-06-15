× Expand Woodland Art Fair

Aug. 19-20 (Sat., 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Sat.; Sun., 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. )

For more than 40 years, the Woodland Art Fair, produced by the Lexington Art League and LFUCG’s Parks and Recreation, has been Lexington’s largest outdoor cultural event, with over 65,000 visitors visiting Woodland Park throughout the entire weekend. The free annual event features dozens of local, regional and national artists, displaying and selling their creations; a beer garden; concessions; family activities; live music and other entertainment.

www.lexingtonartleague.org/woodland-art-fair.html