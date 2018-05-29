WoodSongs: The Loose String Band/ Kirby Jane

THE LOOSE STRING BAND is an all women band, five members ranging in age from fifteen to twenty three years of age from Galax, Virginia. The band has been together for nine years, playing at bluegrass conventions, special events, ceremonies, and festivals. They are well known in the Blue Ridge Mountains and beyond for their nice blend of tight vocal harmonies and sweet rhythms. They are also unique in their style since they all play an instrument and sing. The band has been well supported and embraced by many through the years.

KIRBY JANE is a Nashville-based guitarist from Charleston, South Carolina, specializing in solo jazz/americana performance and fingerstyle arranging. Her award-winning playing style stems from her roots as an ex-pat pianist and her guitar approach draws significantly on composing and arranging methods more commonly seen in the piano world, providing for a nuanced, expressive approach to the guitar. At 24 years of age, Kirby is a protégé of Grammy-winning guitarist John Knowles, CGP. She is also a contributor for for Premier Guitar Magazine.