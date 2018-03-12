WoodSongs: Calan/ Beyond The Pale

CALAN bring together the remarkable talents of 5 young musicians giving a fresh and vibrant sound to traditional Welsh music. With a contemporary and lively approach they breathe new life into the old traditions through their sparkling melodies, foot tapping tunes and spirited and energetic performances of Welsh step dancing. The band began by busking in the streets of Cardiff raising money to pay for university fees. By 2015 they were performing alongside Bryn Terfel and Sting at the Royal Albert Hall in London as part of Bryn Terfel’s 50th birthday party. They recently released their 4th studio album ’Solomon’.

BEYOND THE PALE has been making its distinctive brand of boundary-busting Eurofolk fusion for 20 years. Inspired by Klezmer and Balkan styles but influenced by everything from jazz and classical music to bluegrass, newgrass and reggae, the band’s music traverses a vast and exotic musical landscape, bound by no particular idiom and shaped by many. Their latest release, ‘Ruckus’, has received two nominations from the 2017 Canadian Folk Music Awards, increasing the band’s career total to seven CFMA nominations, including three wins.