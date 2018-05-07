WoodSongs: Ashley Campbell/ Lillie Mae

ASHLEY CAMPBELL is a triple threat songwriter, singer and banjo virtuoso. Following in the footsteps of a famous parent is never an easy path, and Ashley, the daughter of music legend Glen Campbell, initially pursued dance and acting. But when Ashley was asked to learn banjo for a part in a play, a spark was lit and her calling was found. Soon Ashley was studying with banjo luminary Carl Jackson (her godfather and longtime member of Glen’s band) and mastering her technique. Ashley co-wrote all thirteen songs on her debut album ‘The Lonely One’, chronicling a personal journey – by turns bold, reflective and brazenly funny – of a young woman grappling with grown up choices.

LILLE MAE has been singing and playing on stages across the country since she could stand on her own two feet. ‘Forever and Then Some’, her much anticipated Third Man Records debut, sees the Nashville-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist weaving her own extraordinary experiences with the myriad strains of Americana to create a breathtaking song cycle of romance and struggle, solitude and adventure. Produced by multiple GRAMMY® Award-winner Jack White III at Third Man Studio in Nashville, the album affirms Lillie Mae as a remarkably gifted musical storyteller, a bright new star that’s been here all along.