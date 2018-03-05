WoodSongs: Chris Rodrigues + Abby the Spoon Lady/ McPeake

CHRIS RODRIGUES AND ABBY THE SPOON LADY are buskers from Asheville North Carolina that are internationally known after one of their videos went viral. Abby is one of very few professional spoon players in the United States and has been a professional street performer for over a decade. She studied American folk percussion, music, and folklore while traveling the United States by foot and rail. Chris is a one-man band and multi-instrumentalist. Together the two create a dynamic duo with very complex rhythms playing originals and reworking classic gospel songs.

McPEAKE builds on the 150 year tradition of this legacy musical family from Belfast, Ireland that influenced Van Morrison, Pete Seeger, Bob Dylan, John Lennon and others. Figuring prominently in the EMMY Award-winning PBS Special “Music of Ireland,” the band is now taking the world of Celtic music by storm with its own contemporary brand of self-penned songs and compositions. The new generation of this legendary family has developed a distinctive sound that is totally immersed in the popular culture of today, while maintaining a firm anchor in the influences of past generations.