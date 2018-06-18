WoodSongs: Dawn Landes/ Lindsay Lou

LINDSAY LOU has been making beautiful, soul-shaking music for the last decade. This Michigan songbird has been featured in a number of the best acoustic music festivals in the US. Her singing floats over the instrumental mastery and deep groove of her band with dynamics that range from a lullaby to a battle cry. 2018 marks what might be the biggest year for the band, set to release their latest, a transformative and heart-wrenching album titled ‘Southland’.

DAWN LANDES is one of the most fearlessly innovative musicians working today. Raised in Louisville, Kentucky, and Branson, Missouri, Landes cultivated her musical gifts not only through performing and songwriting, but also through learn-by-doing production work that eventually led her to co-owning a recording studio for a time. Over the years, she has collaborated with such contemporaries as Will Oldham, Justin Townes Earle, and Norah Jones. Her latest ‘Meet Me At The River’ is Landes’ self-described “Nashville record.” She has assured its pedigree by enlisting the production skills of Fred Foster, the Country Music Hall of Fame member, and an an A-Team of Nashville musicians.