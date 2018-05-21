WoodSongs: Dillion Carmichael/ Sarah Patrick

DILLON CARMICHAEL is a Kentucky bred solid country gold singer whose plainspoken lyrics and a rich baritone voice recently was just named one of Rolling Stone Country’s 10 New Country Artists You Need To Know. To say he knows a thing or two about music is putting it lightly. To say he knows a thing or two about music is putting it lightly. His musical pedigree includes uncles John Michael Montgomery and Montgomery Gentry’s Eddie Montgomery. Produced by GRAMMY award-winning Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton & Sturgill Simpson) Carmichael’s debut record is stocked with songs that nod to Outlaw country while still making room for Carmichael’s stunning, standout voice.

SARAH PATRICK is a Kentucky girl with a passion for traditional music. The singer/songwriter embodies the spirit of real country music: hope and heartbreak, working hard, playing hard, focusing on family and appreciating the simple things. She loves the music of Loretta Lynn. And now, this simple girl has her sights set on a big dream with the impending release of a new album produced by country music’s living legend, the multi-award-winning David Frizzell.