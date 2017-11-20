WoodSongs: Dori Freeman/ Rusty Young

POCO featuring Rusty Young … For five decades, Young became not only the musical core of the band, but also the writer and vocalist behind hits including “Rose of Cimarron” and the #1 smash “Crazy Love.” ‘Waitin’ For The Sun’ is his debut solo album – an album 50 years in the making. He brings the sound of a hit songwriter, roots innovator, and Grammy-nominated steel guitar legend exploring and expressing a lifetime of music influences.

DORI FREEMAN is a singer and songwriter from Galax, Virginia. Her music blurs the finer lines of Americana and shines new light on the legacy of traditional music. She brings a modern and honest perspective – both lyrically and vocally. The New York Times named Freeman’s self-titled debut—an honest and achingly beautiful collection of folk and country songs produced by Teddy Thompson and recorded in three days—one of the best albums of 2016. They weren’t alone, rave reviews poured in for Dori’s debut, hailing her as the new voice of Appalachia. Her sophomore album ‘Letters Never Read’ also produced by Thompson was released earlier this fall.