WoodSongs: Glenn Philips/ Mipso

GLEN PHILLIPS has been making music for over two decades, starting as the 14-year-old frontman of Toad the Wet Sprocket. Since then, he’s accumulated an esteemed body of work comprising eight albums with Toad (which collectively have sold close to 4 million units) and three as a solo artist. ‘Swallowed By The New’, on Compass Records, is the most intensely personal album of his career, reflecting his mastery for converting raw emotion into sound. Taking on life’s difficult transitions, Phillips delivers some of his most vulnerable songs yet.

MIPSO is an acclaimed indie-Americana quartet from Chapel Hill, North Carolina. Recently recognized by Rolling Stone as an “Artist You Need to Know,” the band ventures ever-further from its string-band pedigree to discover a broader Americana where classic folk-rock and modern alt-country sounds mingle easily with Appalachian tradition. Their fifth album, ‘Edges Run’, is lush and forward moving, with lyrics that sear and salve in turn.