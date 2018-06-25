WoodSongs: Gretchen Peters/ Marty Brown

GRETCHEN PETERS, after moving to Nashville in the late 80’s, quickly established herself as both a talented performer and in-demand songwriter, writing songs for Martina McBride, Etta James, Trisha Yearwood, Patty Loveless, George Strait, Anne Murray, Shania Twain, and Neil Diamond. Peters won the 1995 CMA for Best Song with her breakout song “Independence Day”. Her new album ‘Dancing With The Beast’ showcases her skill at creating characters who feel true-to-life within stories that are all too relatable in reflecting the times we live in.

MARTY BROWN was born in Maceo, Kentucky and eventually made his way to Nashville, spending his nights in alleyways along music row until CBS 60 Minutes featured him in a story. He was quickly signed to a record deal by MCA Records and was he was compared to Hank Williams and the Everly Brothers. He toured with acts such as Garth Brooks, Alan Jackson, Hank Williams, Jr. and many, many more. After his recording years, he started writing hit songs for artists like the heart-felt and groovy “I’m From the Country” and “I Like It That Way” for Tracy Byrd. He recently also appeared on America’s Got Talent and will have a new album out later this year on Plowboy Records.