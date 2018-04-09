WoodSongs: John Gorka/ The War and Treaty

JOHN GORKA is a world-renowned singer-songwriter who got his start at a neighborhood coffeehouse in eastern Pennsylvania. After 14 critically acclaimed albums, countless national and international tours, and collaborations with the likes of Nanci Griffith, Mary Chapin Carpenter, Ani DiFranco, Lucy Kaplansky, Patty Larkin, and many more, Gorka is now releasing ‘True in Time’, a 12 song collection he put together with long time producer, Rob Genadek on Red House Records.

THE WAR AND TREATY are the husband & wife duo of Michael Trotter Jr. and Tanya Blount. The band’s blend of roots music, bluegrass, folk, gospel and soul boasts a sound that’s both stirring and sensual, driven by joy, determination and an unceasing upward gaze. It’s music inspired by darkness and despair that ultimately finds a higher spiritual purpose. It’s manifested on the group’s latest EP, ‘Down to the River’.