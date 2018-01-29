WoodSongs: Joslyn and The Sweet Compression/ Szlachetka

JOSLYN & THE SWEET COMPRESSION is based out of our home town of Lexington, Kentucky, the ensemble deliver a hook-filled mix of funk and R&B-flavored pop, lead by powerhouse vocalist Joslyn Hampton and features a dynamic mix of veterans and young talent to create their unique high energy grooves.

SZLACHETKA (pronounced SLA-HET-KA) is a Rock & Roll/Americana singer-songwriter who plays between 150- 200 shows a year throughout the United States. His songwriting finds inspiration in the threads that connect us, weaving a tapestry of familiar moments that pay homage to the past while leaning into a future that promises both wonder and grace. Now based in Nashville, Rolling Stone Magazine hailed SZLACHETKA as one of the “10 New Artists You Need to Know”.