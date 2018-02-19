WoodSongs: Laura Cortese/ Sister Sadie

SISTER SADIE is the all-female/all-star bluegrass group comprised of some of the best-known women in bluegrass including five time IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year, Dale Ann Bradley, Tina Adair, Deanie Richardson, Gena Britt and Beth Lawrence. The group was born out of what was originally supposed to be a one time jam at The Station Inn in Nashville, Tennessee with five good friends. Shortly after that sold out show, the band began getting calls for gigs and the girls decided to officially form “Sister Sadie”. The band’s debut self-titled album is available now on Pinecastle Records.

LAURA CORTESE & THE DANCE CARDS have a vision for their band’s sound: bold and elegant, schooled in the lyrical rituals of folk music and backed by grooves that alternately inspire Cajun two-stepping and rock-n-roll hip swagger. Cellist Valerie Thompson (cello/vox), fiddler Jenna Moynihan (fiddle/vox), and bassist Natalie Bohrn (bass/vox) pair their sophisticated string arrangements and rich vocal harmonies to band leader Laura Cortese’s poignant and powerful singing. The new record ‘California Calling’ on Compass Records has a wide emotional and sonic scope.