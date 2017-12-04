WoodSongs: Roots Music Summit

This Special Event broadcast of WoodSongs will be an adventurous exploration of the world of Roots Music. Appearing on the broadcast will be the Presidents of the major roots organizations to explain what each organization does and how interested musicians can benefit from their grassroots work.

THE BLUES FOUNDATION mission is to preserve blues heritage, celebrate blues recording and performance, expand worldwide awareness of the blues, and ensure the future of the uniquely American art form.

FOLK ALLIANCE INTERNATIONAL mission is to nurture, engage and empower the international folk music community — traditional and contemporary, amateur and professional — through education, advocacy and performance.

THE INTERNATIONAL BLUEGRASS MUSIC ASSOCIATION (IBMA) mission connects and educates bluegrass professionals, empowers the bluegrass community, and encourages worldwide appreciation of bluegrass music of yesterday, today and tomorrow.

SONGFARMERS is what the members of the WoodSongs Front Porch Association are called. Kari Estrin is a member of the creative board and will explain how the WFPA has a three-fold purpose: to organize the community of “front porch” musicians, provide FREE roots music education programs to teachers and home school families, and organize hometown SongFarmers Chapters from Vermont to Arkansas to the Virgin Islands.