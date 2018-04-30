WoodSongs: Rose and The Riveters/ Kyle Dillingham

ROSIE & THE RIVETERS vintage-inspired folk anthems paint a portrait of a woman’s voice in a man’s world. The Canadian trio’s unmistakable red lipstick and pin curls may be deceiving, but don’t be fooled … their 2015 breakout record, ‘Good Clean Fun!’, brought them sold-out tours, awards, nominations, a performance for British royalty and national airplay in Canada. Their latest album, ‘Ms. Behave’, is a collection of gritty, sultry songs that feature playfully defiant lyrics and confident talk-back harmonies that empower and challenge.

KYLE DILLINGHAM is a world renowned fiddle sensation and Oklahoma Musical Ambassador. Dillingham has over 20 years of international experience with performances in 36 countries. The Enid native picked up the violin when he was nine, and eight years later, he gave two featured performances at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. On stage with his band Horseshoe Road, the group’s eclectic style rooted in Bluegrass and Western Swing is full of surprises.