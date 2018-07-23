WoodSongs: Ruen Brothers/ Kittle and Co.

RUEN BROTHERS were inspired by their music aficionado father who raised the duo on a steady diet of The Rolling Stones and The Everly Brothers, the two would rehearse in the family kitchen while scrounging for gigs in their blue-collar hometown of Scunthorpe, England. The brothers quickly collected a global audience of fans, none more influential than iconic producer Rick Rubin, who quickly recognized their talent and promptly took the brothers under his wing. The brothers’ artistic background and pedigree come into full focus on their debut studio album ‘All My Shades of Blue’.

KITTLE & CO. is a contemporary string collective fronted by violin virtuoso Jeremy Kittel (formerly of the GRAMMY award-winning Turtle Island Quartet). Kittle has worked such diverse artists as My Morning Jacket, Yo-Yo Ma & the Silk Road Ensemble, and Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn but for the last few years, the Brooklyn-based artist has been diligently building his own repertoire of music for a wholly original new group. ‘Whorls’ is the band’s debut album on Compass Records and it inhabits the space between classical and acoustic roots, Celtic and bluegrass aesthetics, folk and jazz sensibilities.