WoodSongs: The Mammals/ The Dustbowl Revival

THE DUSTBOWL REVIVAL is what you could call an American roots orchestra with eight full-time members — and they play it all, mashing the sounds of traditional American music into a genre-hopping, time-bending dance party that coaxes new fire out of familiar coal. Their new eponymous album, however, finds the Los Angeles-based ensemble evolving and refining its music. Their always-joyous sound now reveals a more soulful, funky side that exudes deeper emotions and taps a more modern vibe.

THE MAMMALS are a high-octane Americana quintet from New York’s storied Hudson Valley. They carry on the work of Pete Seeger & Woody Guthrie with a deep original repertoire and signature “trad is rad” sound. Founded in 2001, second generation fiddler/singer, Ruth Ungar, and banjo/guitar songsmith, Mike Merenda, The Mammals reemerged in 2017 “stronger than ever”. Known for their jubilant, high-energy shows, The Mammals deftly move from older-than-dirt banjo duets to sound-the-alarm topical fare that’s right in line with the times, bouncing from roof raising hoe-downs to hear-a-pin-drop a cappella balladry. Their new album is titled ’Sunshiner’