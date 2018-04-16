WoodSongs: The Reverend Shawn Amos/ Janiva Magness

JANIVA MAGNESS has one of the preeminent voices in contemporary American roots music. After Magness added a 2016 Grammy nomination to her 26 Blues Music Award nominations — with seven wins, including Entertainer of the Year — she might have taken at least a short rest on her laurels. Instead, she raised the bar for herself. Magness’ 14th album, ‘Love Is an Army’, is a brilliantly crafted bridge between the past and present, blending the echoes of classic soul and Americana music with timeless themes of love and the very contemporary sound of protest.

THE REVEREND SHAWN AMOS is Los Angeles-based soul brother number one. The Rev’s distinctive blend of black roots music, R & B, and stripped down rock n’ roll brings a bracing, soul-deep musical experience to audiences starved for authenticity, for connection. His mission to preach joyful blues to the world continues on his third album ‘The Reverend Shawn Amos Breaks It Down’. He calls the album a collection of 21st century Freedom Songs.