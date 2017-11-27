WoodSongs: Tommy Emmanuel

TOMMY EMMANUEL is a virtuoso guitarist from Australia who has completely stormed the world of guitar playing … mesmerizing audiences in sold out theaters all over the world. The WoodSongs audience needs little introduction to arguably the finest guitar player of his generation as he returns to our broadcast celebrating a brilliant new album. Tommy’s new album is ‘Accomplice One’. It’s an album full of incredible duets that showcases his love of many styles and features guests artists like Jason Isbell, Mark Knopfler, Rodney Crowell, Jerry Douglas, Ricky Skaggs, David Grisman, Jake Shimabukuro, and more. He also just released a new collaborative album entitled, Pickin’ with celebrated mandolinist David “Dawg” Grisman.

