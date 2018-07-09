WoodSongs: Frano

FRANO is a thirteen year old award-winning musician who started showing his musical talent at the age of two and has been playing various instruments since the age of three. As a live-performance artist & multi-instrumentalist he plays violin, piano, and his greatest love – guitar. At age of five Frano held his first solo classical guitar concert at the Music Academy of Zagreb. Frano has won several international competitions in music theory and classical guitar. So far he has performed more than a hundred times at various events, concerts, festivals, TV and radio broadcasts, and organized and participated in charity projects.