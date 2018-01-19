WRFL Presents: Sissy Spacek

WRFL presents musical act Sissy-Spacek with Robert Beatty and local opener, Daryl Cook. Come out for an evening of music that truly blurs the line between sound and art. Lexington local Daryl Cook starts the night with his own brand of confounding and fragile improvised electronic music. Afterwards, Sissy-Spacek takes the stage with local artist Robert Beatty (Hair Police, Resonant Hole). Together, this ensemble is set to fill the building with an electro-acoustic arrangement of experimental sounds. --