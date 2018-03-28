Writers Meet-Up

If you love to write, come to the Carnegie Center to meet like-minded writers, find a writing group/critique partner, and/or mingle with instructors, mentors, published authors, and fellow students. Wine, refreshments, and light hors d’oeuvres will be served. At 6:00 pm, you’ll have the option to participate in activities that will help you build a supportive writing network. Free and open the public.
Info
Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning 251 W 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507 View Map
OTHER