Writing Critique Night

Read a page of your work and receive feedback from a panel of authors, editors, and agents! Panel TBA.

Submissions accepted starting at 5:00 pm on the night of the event. Submissions to read will be selected at random. Please come prepared, as we will not be able to print your piece for you. You will have the option to read your own piece aloud or to have a reader read it aloud so it remains anonymous. If we your piece isn't read, you will still benefit from listening to the feedback of others' pieces. Free admission.