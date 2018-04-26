In recent years, vinyl has surged back into the mainstream with many current artists producing their latest projects on vinyl. There’s no argument that vinyl, with its grooves and pops and imperfections, sounds a lot different (some would say better) than the digitally-sampled perfection of MP3s and CDs. WUKY’s Vintage Vinyl sale is your opportunity to experience the magic of vinyl once again and build your own collection or maybe add to treasures you already have at prices that can’t be beat.