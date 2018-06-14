Yappy Hour

Leashed hounds enjoy libations and treats, while humans can unleash over a glass of Merlot Over and Play Dead, Chateau d’Og Cabernet, Best of Showdarnay or a brew. Selma’s Catering is supplying human treats and libation; Pet Wants will supply dog treats and malbark (beet juice) and Earth Dog Spa & Apawthecary will offer dog massages. Suggested donation of $25 supports the preservation of Henry Clay’s Ashland.