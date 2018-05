The Y is taking healthy living outside the walls of the Y and into the community. Yoga on the Green classes are FREE and will take place at 6 a.m. at Triangle Park on Tuesdays and Thursdays from June 12 - Aug. 23. Bring water, yoga mat and/or towel. Text @travelingy to 81010 to stay informed! All classes are weather permitting. No class on July 3.