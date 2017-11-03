Drink of the Month: Orange Espresso

× Expand Photo by Theresa Stanley

Recipe provided by Lussi Brown Coffee Bar

This coffee-based cocktail, served at recently opened downtown coffee bar Lussi Brown, gives new meaning to the phrase “strong coffee.” Chill a pot of coffee overnight to make a round of this beverage, which also features freshly pulled espresso. Subtle, orange bitters are the star of this drink, which also pulls in bourbon notes, including clove and cinnamon. While the cocktail has the mouthfeel of stout beer, it drinks like a good cup of coffee. Recipe makes one stellar cocktail. Cheers!

Ingredients:

• 6 ounces cold brew

• 2 ounces espresso (double shot, freshly pulled)

• 1 1/2 ounces bourbon

• 1/2 ounces honey

• 3 dashes orange bitters

• Slice of orange

Method:

To a cocktail shaker, add bourbon, honey, orange bitters, 4 ounces of cold brew and a double espresso shot. Add a scoop of ice and shake well. Strain mixture into a 12-ounce glass over ice and top with remaining cold brew. Garnish with orange slice or peel.