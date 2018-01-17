Forecastle announces initial 2018 lineup (and other local festival news)

× 1 of 3 Expand Arcade Fire × 2 of 3 Expand Modest Mouse × 3 of 3 Expand Chris Stapleton Prev Next

Organizers of Forecastle Festival have announced the initial lineup for the 2018 music festival, which takes place at Louisville's Waterfront Park July 13-15.

Headliners include Kentucky country artist Chris Stapleton, alt-rock icons Modest Mouse and Canadian indie rockers Arcade Fire. Additional musical acts include Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit, Houndmouth, The War on Drugs, Father John Misty, White Reaper, Margo Price, Vic Mensa, Ron Gallo, Courtney Barnett, Kurt Vile and the Violators, Jimmy Eat World and many more. The full lineup and more details about this year's festival - which include revamped VIP and "GA-Plus" ticket options – at www.forecastlefest.com.

We've also rounded up a few initial news bits concerning some Lexington festivals and other events, as well:

WRFL's 30th BIRTHDAY BASH

WRFL 88.1, the University of Kentucky's student-run radio station will kick off it celebration of 30 years of being Lexington's "only alternative left" in March with a three-day, festival-ish event featuring live music and events geared toward the station's fans and community of alumni DJs. The three-day live music bender will take place at The Burl, and will feature acts ranging from local (Devine Carama, Idiot Glee, Elie Herring, 10-Foot Pole, Nine Pound Hammer, Lovely Grandmas and more) to national (Washed Out, Cults, Helado Negro). More details will be released in the coming weeks.

MOONSHINER'S BALL

New dates and a new venue have been announced for the fifth annual Moonshiner’s Ball. Formerly held in May, after four years of enduring "spring showers," this year's festival will be held Oct. 12-14, 2018. Organizers have reported that the event will take place at a new location this year: Rockcastle Riverside, a private farm in Rockcastle County, Kentucky, where a new outdoor music venue with a permanent main stage and a large RV park is currently under construction.

"We loved Estill County, and are sad to leave it," said festival founder and organizer Travis Young. "The people there really embraced the festival, and the unique character of that county is a huge part of the heart and soul of our event. We hope everyone will come with us to the new location."

Rockcastle Riverside is tucked away in a valley in the Daniel Boone National Forest, reminiscent of festival's initial venue in Berea, HomeGrown HideAways.

"The air is clean, the stars shine bright and the river is really integrated into the festival grounds, allowing the kids to splash and play," Young said. "The owner, John Hamilton, is committed to building something beautiful on his land, not only for Moonshine's, but to play host to outdoor concerts throughout the year."

Designed to shine a spotlight on the excellence of Kentucky music, art and poetry in the context of a carefully curated slate of national and internationally-touring performers, Moonshiner's Ball has hosted performers from TheMarcus King Band, Moon Hooch andTyler Childers to Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, Ben Sollee, Joan Shelley, Lydia Loveless, many more. Attendees can continue to expect music on three stages, spoken word performance, a full slate of kids activities, food trucks, arts and crafts vendors, fire dancers, yoga teachers and more. This year's lineup and more information can be found online at http://themoonshinersball.com.

TAHLSOUND MUSIC FESTIVAL

Talhsound Music Festival, launched over Memorial Day weekend in 2017, will return in 2018. Spearheaded by local musicians and Southland-area enthusiasts Brandon Pittard, Seth Murphy and Gareth Evans, the locally focused festival is also moving to a fall date for its second year. Billing itself as the premiere autumn event on Lexington's music row, Southland Drive, the family-friendly outdoor festival intends to highlight local acts and businesses. More info coming soon.

SMILEY PETE EVENTS

Smiley Pete Publishing (hey, that's us!) have announced initial 2018 details for six signature events, including Crave Donut Fest, Crave Food + Music Festival, Bluegrass BBQ Fest and more – check out our new events page with details on these and other events here.