Goodfellas Distillery preps Friday opening

Finishing touches are underway as Goodfellas Distillery prepares to open its doors Friday morning. Not your average pizza joint, the business is anticipating a strong opening weekend in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations introducing their Wiseguy Lounge to the Lexington market.

Nestled in the James E. Pepper campus on Manchester Street, Goodfellas Distillery is the fourth Kentucky location for owners Eric Boggs and Alex Coats. Known for New York-style pizza, the Wiseguy Lounge is an addition fitting with the distillery district location.

“Renovation of the location began May 2016,” said Coats. “Occupancy is 199.”

The multilevel complex features 4,500 square feet on the main floor, 1,000 square feet on the mezzanine, and patio with 3,000 square feet. Central to the open space is the original Pepper Distillery smokestack tower extending 105 feet through the impressive restoration project featuring interior seating, custom lighting and remarkable view.

Hybrid pizza joint and upscale cocktail lounge, Goodfellas Distillery offers a fresh experience to Lexington. Wiseguy Lounge was born in Goodfellas OTR (Cincinnati) location and has seen success with Prohibition Era atmosphere and cocktails.

“We wanted Lexington to experience Wiseguy Lounge at Goodfellas Distillery,” said Boggs.

Though based in Lexington, Boggs and Coats have plans to add locations in Knoxville, Nashville and Indianapolis.