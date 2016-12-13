GoodGiving Challenge passes $500K as campaign continues

With 18 days left, the GoodGiving Challenge already has topped $500,000 pledged to the 120 charities that will benefit from the annual monthlong philanthropic campaign.

Launched Nov. 29 and sponsored by the Blue Grass Community Foundation and Smiley Pete Publishing (this magazine’s parent company), the online campaign is designed to engage and inspire the Bluegrass to support local nonprofits that make a difference in the community.

“We wanted to assist nonprofits through funding and also help build on their internet and social media presence,” said Chuck Creacy, a publisher at Smiley Pete. “Some of these places couldn’t accept donations online; now they can easily. The experience they’ve acquired can last a lifetime.”

Through the BGgives.org website, an online giving website featuring 120 nonprofit organizations, potential benefactors have the option to discover, research and donate to one or more of these nonprofits. Donations are tax deductible with forms available immediately online.

Launched in 2011, the campaign has grown to become one of the more successful giving campaign events in Lexington, having raised more than $5.5 million for Kentucky charities and exceeding $1.3 million last year alone. This year’s 120 participating charities, all from central and eastern Kentucky, will not only be given a user-friendly online platform to solicit funds from donors, but will also have the opportunity to compete for $5,000 endowment prizes.

For a list of requirements on how to get involved with the Blue Grass Community Foundation or the GoodGiving Challenge as an intern, charity or donor, visit www.bgcf.org.