In Photos: Bourbon & Beyond

The inaugural Bourbon & Beyond Festival, a two-day celebration of bourbon, food and music taking place at Louisville's Champion's Park, was met with perfect weather – and according to festival organizers, great success all around. The festival featured music from Stevie Nicks, Eddie Vedder, Steve Miller Band, Trombone Shorty and dozens of other acts, in addition to culinary- and bourbon-centric experiences, including seminars, bars, parties, demos and more.

Regular Smiley Pete contributor Estill Robinson was on hand to experience it all – check out some of his photos below!

All photos by Estill Robsinson:

