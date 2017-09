In Photos: Kickin' It On the Creek

Around 1500 fans and musicians gathered in a family holler in Irvine, Ky., the weekend of Sept. 14-17, for Kickin' It On the Creek, an annual music festival and grassroots party featuring around 40 local and regional bands, including The Wooks, Tyler Childers, Arlo McKinley & the Lonesome Sound, Angela Perley & the Howlin' Moons, Born Cross-Eyed and lots more.

