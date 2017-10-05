In Photos: Louder Than Life

On the weekend of Sept. 30-Oct 1, Louisville's fourth annual Louder Than Life festival featured dozens of heavy rock acts – from Ozzy Osborne and Rob Zombie to Mastodon and Eagles of Death Meta – in addition to a bevy of bourbon, beer and "gourmet man food" offerings, and no shortage of photographic moments. Smiley Pete contributor Estill Robinson was on hand to capture some of those, which we've shared below.

All photos by Estill Robinson:

