In Photos: Lexington Old-Time Music Gathering

On February 8-11, 2018, Kentucky Old Time, Inc. hosted the second Lexington Old Time Music Gathering in Lexington, Kentucky. Designed to celebrate and preserve the art of traditional and Appalachian music, the multi-venue festival-style event featured workshops, jam sessions and other fun and educational events at ArtsPlace, as well as concerts, square dances and other events, at venues including The Burl, Al's Bar, Windy Corner Market, Willie's Locally Known and more. Here's a handful of photos from various weekend events captured by Garrett Hedrick.

The Local Honeys hosted a square dance and performed live at a Thursday night kickoff event at The Burl. 

The Kentucky group Appalatin blends traditional Appalachian music with traditional Latino music. They performed Friday, Feb. 9 at Willie's Locally Known. 

The Kentucky group Appalatin blends traditional Appalachian music with traditional Latino music. They performed Friday, Feb. 9 at Willie's Locally Known.

Appalatin at Willie's Locally Known. 

Appalatin at Willie's Locally Known. 

Appalatin at Willie's Locally Known. 

Lexington Old-Time Music Gathering weekend events at ArtsPlace included jam sessions, workshops, showcases and more. 

Lexington Old-Time Music Gathering weekend events at ArtsPlace included jam sessions, workshops, showcases and more. 

Lexington Old-Time Music Gathering weekend events at ArtsPlace included jam sessions, workshops, showcases and more. 

Lexington Old-Time Music Gathering weekend events at ArtsPlace included jam sessions, workshops, showcases and more. 

Lexington Old-Time Music Gathering weekend events at ArtsPlace included jam sessions, workshops, showcases and more. 

Lexington Old-Time Music Gathering weekend events at ArtsPlace included jam sessions, workshops, showcases and more. 

Lexington Old-Time Music Gathering weekend events at ArtsPlace included jam sessions, workshops, showcases and more. 

Lexington Old-Time Music Gathering weekend events at ArtsPlace included jam sessions, workshops, showcases and more. 

Lexington Old-Time Music Gathering weekend events at ArtsPlace included jam sessions, workshops, showcases and more. 

