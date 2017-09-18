In Photos: Moontower Music Festival 2017

The 2017 Moontower Music Festival took place at Masterson Station Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 26. Produced by LexEffect, a local event management company, the event included a Kentucky Proud food area, 14 live performances on 2 different stages, and a late night show at The Burl following the festival.

If you weren't able to attend this year, or you just want to relive the music-filled day, here's a photographic look at the fourth annual Moontower Music Festival.

Photos by Garrett Hedrick

Photos by Estill Robinson