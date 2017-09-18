In Photos: Moontower Music Festival 2017

by ,

The 2017 Moontower Music Festival took place at Masterson Station Fairgrounds on Saturday, August 26. Produced by LexEffect, a local event management company, the event included a Kentucky Proud food area, 14 live performances on 2 different stages, and a late night show at The Burl following the festival.

If you weren't able to attend this year, or you just want to relive the music-filled day, here's a photographic look at the fourth annual Moontower Music Festival.

Photos by Garrett Hedrick

×

1 of 10

_DSC2177.jpg
×

2 of 10

_DSC2322.jpg
×

3 of 10

_DSC2133.jpg
×

4 of 10

_DSC2851.jpg
×

5 of 10

_DSC2666.jpg
×

6 of 10

_DSC2769.jpg
×

7 of 10

_DSC2492.jpg
×

8 of 10

_DSC2116.jpg
×

9 of 10

_DSC2618.jpg
×

10 of 10

_DSC2094.jpg

Photos by Estill Robinson

×

1 of 30

DSC_1461.jpg
×

2 of 30

DSC_1471.jpg
×

3 of 30

DSC_1584.jpg
×

4 of 30

DSC_0963.jpg
×

5 of 30

DSC_0770.jpg
×

6 of 30

DSC_1616.jpg
×

7 of 30

DSC_1639.jpg
×

8 of 30

DSC_1697.jpg
×

9 of 30

DSC_1714.jpg
×

10 of 30

DSC_1723.jpg
×

11 of 30

DSC_1748.jpg
×

12 of 30

DSC_1803.jpg
×

13 of 30

DSC_1835.jpg
×

14 of 30

DSC_1898.jpg
×

15 of 30

DSC_2393.jpg
×

16 of 30

DSC_2062.jpg
×

17 of 30

DSC_1066.jpg
×

18 of 30

DSC_2408.jpg
×

19 of 30

DSC_2433.jpg
×

20 of 30

DSC_2458.jpg
×

21 of 30

DSC_2495.jpg
×

22 of 30

DSC_3051.jpg
×

23 of 30

DSC_3284.jpg
×

24 of 30

DSC_3329.jpg
×

25 of 30

DSC_3341.jpg
×

26 of 30

DSC_3377.jpg
×

27 of 30

DSC_3416.jpg
×

28 of 30

DSC_3430.jpg
×

29 of 30

DSC_0646.jpg
×

30 of 30

DSC_0570.jpg

Tags

by ,