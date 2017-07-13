Local Culinary Maven Lucie Sloan Meyers Passes Away at Age 68

× Expand Lucie 4 Photo by Theresa Stanley

Lexington lost a beloved member of the local community and one of the city’s original celebrity chefs when Lucie Sloan Meyers passed away Wednesday following a battle with cancer. She was 68.

More than just a successful restaurateur, Meyers was also a mother, sister, friend to many and a great supporter of the arts and of fellow artists.

Meyers opened her namesake restaurant, a la lucie, on North Limestone in 1984. The restaurant was a mainstay dining destination in Lexington, and welcomed an eclectic array of regulars, locals, artists, celebrities and other guests over its 31 years of operation.

Meyers also had a hand in opening or operating several other Lexington restaurants, including Roy & Nadine’s, the Phoenix, Pacific Pearl, Rosebud and the Julep Cup.

Citing increasingly high rents and when the building housing the restaurant sold, Meyers closed a la Lucie in late 2015 and immediately started working on her next venture—opening the Red Light Kitchen & Lounge at the intersection of North Limestone and Bryan Ave. She was diagnosed with lung cancer soon after, and persevered through several rounds of treatment and other unforeseen challenges to open the Red Light Kitchen in February.

The visitation is from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at Milward’s Funeral Home on North Broadway. A memorial service will be held at 2:30 p.m., followed by a procession to Lexington Cemetery.