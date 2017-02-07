NEW RESTAURANT: Corto Lima, Latin-inspired food by chef Jonathan Lundy, set to open

× Expand Photo by Sarah Jane Sanders Jonathan Lundy

Chef Jonathan Lundy announced that his new Latin-inspired restaurant, Corto Lima, will be open for business on Wednesday.

Last September, Lundy -- one of Lexington’s best-known chefs who most recently helmed the now closed Coba Cocina -- announced plans for the new restaurant at the high-profile corner of Short and North Limestone streets.

Lundy said the restaurant, at 101 W. Short Street, will serve “affordable and innovated Latin cuisine.”

TJ Cox – who served as general manager and beverage dirctor at Lundy’s restaurant Jonathan at Gratz Park, and also as sommelier and beverage director Coba Cocina – is also on board. For Corto Lima, Cox is following the food with a focus on tequila and rum, plus Spanish and South American wines.

Corto Lima will be open for lunch and dinner Wednesdays through Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., with extended hours Fridays and Saturdays until midnight.

