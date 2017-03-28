New Town Branch Commons designs unveiled

× 1 of 6 Expand Rendering provided by SCAPE TBC - Vine Street × 2 of 6 Expand Rendering provided by SCAPE TBC - Midland Avenue × 3 of 6 Expand Rendering provided by SCAPE TBC - Aerial DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0009.JPG × 4 of 6 Expand Rendering provided by SCAPE TBC - Vine Street - 2 × 5 of 6 Expand Rendering provided by SCAPE TBC - Vine Street - 3 × 6 of 6 Expand Rendering provided by SCAPE TBC - Midland Avenue - 2 Prev Next

New renderings for Town Branch Commons, the planned linear urban park trail, show an ambitious use of green space and protected pathways through the heart of Lexington.

“Town Branch will be a link between our beautiful countryside and our urban core,” Mayor Jim Gray said in a statement, “a strip of history that will be a path to private investment and economic development.”

The renderings will be unveiled at a public meeting tonight, March 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Thomas Hunt Morgan House. Kate Orff, leader of the project architect SCAPE Landscape Architecture, will appear at the meeting.

The new images released by the city show the latest thinking on the planned 3.2-mile multi-use trail that takes its name and general route from the city’s founding waterway.

Two new parks are included in the plans, one along Vine Street and another on Cox Street. Once complete, the Commons link will connect the Legacy Trail and the Town Branch Trail, creating 22 miles of continuous pathway for walking, running and cycling. The Commons portion also will include water-based “features” aimed at children.

“Town Branch Commons has the potential to be a centerpiece of our community for decades to come,” Gray said.