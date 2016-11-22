RESTAURANT NEWS: Carson's Food and Drink to open on East Main Street

× Expand Theresa Stanley Carson's interior

Carson’s Food and Drink is set to bring a new dining and cocktail destination to downtown Lexington.

Owner Mark Fichtner said the original plan was for the restaurant, at 360-362 E. Main Street, to open Nov. 28, but that was pushed back because of a delay with the liquor license. However, he said the goal to open before December is still in play.

“Everything seems to be lining up in that regard,” said Fichtner.

Carson’s will showcase a menu consisting of chef-driven American cuisine and Prohibition Era-style craft cocktails. The décor, which Fichtner describes as “rustic elegance,” aims for a blend of Ralph Lauren and an old barn.

This Prohibition theme carries through much of the establishment; in addition to the drinks, it will be noticeable in the menus, logos, uniforms of the staff, as well as the music – which will include some live bands. Fichtner said customers can expect live string and jazz trios on weekends.

Fichtner refers to the cuisine as “elevated American,” but insisted the vibe, and dress code, wouldn’t be stuffy or stilted.

“We’re kind of a come-as-you-are restaurant,” he said. “You don’t have to dress up. Just come in, enjoy yourself, bring your friends, and hopefully we can be a part of the community.”

Some notable menu items include a barbecue pork belly beer cheeseburger, coconut curry mussels, a 16-ounce cowboy ribeye with truffle butter and bourbon mushrooms and onions, and the sausage trio appetizer. The kitchen will be run by executive chef Larry Hunter, who has been in the restaurant industry for 25 years.

Carson’s has 20 taps, 171 total seats (with 50 of those outside on a patio), two roll-up garage doors and seven TVs. According to Fichtner, there isn’t a seat in the restaurant or on the covered patio where you can’t see a TV. Fichtner said all University of Kentucky games will be shown at Carson’s.

The restaurant will be open every morning at 11:30 a.m., with food being served until 10 p.m. and the bar closing at 11 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

Friday and Saturday will include extended hours, with food being served until 11 p.m. and the bar open until customers are gone, which could be as late at 1:30 a.m.

The technical name of the establishment is Carson’s Food and Drink #1, because Fichtner and his restaurant group ultimately aim to build up to 10 Carson’s throughout the South.

“From my feeling about it, doing this for almost 40 years now, and opening over 80 restaurants, this is the most excited I’ve heard people become regarding an opening of a restaurant,” said Fichtner. “I’m very humbled about the whole thing and my main goal is just to make sure we meet and exceed everybody’s expectation.”