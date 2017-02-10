RESTAURANT NEWS: Table 310 closing after Valentine's Day

× Expand Table 310 Marlowes

Table 310, the pioneering downtown bistro that paved the way for many of the Lexington’s fine dining destinations, is closing after seven years and two sets of owners.

In a posting on its Facebook, the owners announced the restaurant will close after Valentine’s Day with plans for a new concept to emerge later.

“After 7 years, Table Three TEN will be closing for dinner service after Valentine’s Day,” the post reads. “The bar will remain open for the rest of the week. Be sure to make a reservation for our final days and celebrate with us. Stay tuned for something exciting coming in early March!!!”

New owners Daniel and Florence Marlowe took over Table 310 in March 2016.

At the time, original owners, Krim Boughalem and Andrea Sims, were focusing on their other restaurant, the sprawling National Provisions on the city’s near east side Warehouse Block. National Provisions abruptly closed in September 2016.